10 students in UP wounded from gas cylinder explosion

Ten students were wounded after a gas bottle exploded inside the Government Polytechnic College hostel on Monday, police said.



The accident took place when a small 5-kg cylinder exploded while cooking food inside the kitchen of the hostel, they said.



District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said the injured have been sent to Overnment Medical College in Aligarh for treatment.



The students are out of danger. The deputy collector is present at the hospital along with the Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh, he added.



"The staff of Debai Tehsil are on the spot, there is nothing to worry." Singh said, adding he along with the Senior Superintendent of Police were going Aligarh to meet the students.



Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:59 PM IST