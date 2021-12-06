1-8 classes for Puducherry reopened

On Monday, all Puducherry schools reopened for grades 1 to 8. Earlier on Sunday, the government of Puducherry had announced that COVID-19 vaccination is compulsory in the Union Territory with immediate effect.

V Narayanasamy, the previous Chief Minister of Puducherry, had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week to provide booster doses for persons who had already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been closed since March 2020. The decision to reopen primary schools was made because the number of cases in the Union Territory is now on the decline.

For a few months now, classes 9 to 12 have been reopened.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:32 PM IST