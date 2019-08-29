Solar pumps, NDDB and the birth of PM-KUSUM

The introduction of solar pumps in the Indian market was thought to be the perfect solution for aiding farmers in arid regions with neither electricity nor surface water. But the concept was fraught with danger.

Solar pumps make farmers even more reckless with underground water. There is a cost element with conventional pumps--electric or diesel. This is true even with subsidised power tariffs of Re 1 per unit.

With solar pumps, there are no recurrent charges hence no compulsion to switch off pumps. Farmers draw more water than needed. It is disastrous for underground reserves.

But solar pump producers wooed policymakers. They got the government to grant generous subsidies for solar pumps. So the market grew. India saw solar pump installations swell from 7,000 in 2010 to over 128,000 by mid-2017. It was great business, yes. But it was catastrophic for underground reserves of water.

Enter NDDB

But that is where NDDB came up with a brilliant idea – SPICE (Solar Pump Irrigators’ Cooperative Enterprises). NDDB knew that only incentives could dissuade farmers from pumping out more ground water.

So, NDDBs officials decided to band together farmers in two villages--at Dhundi village in 2016, and the other at Mujkuva village in 2017. They persuaded both groups to set up micro-grids which would aggregate the farmers’ surplus power from solar pumps, level it (because solar power is intermittent).

This steady stream of power could then be sold to the state power distribution company (discom). The farmer would thus get an additional source of income. The discoms agreed. They fixed a a feed in tariff (FIT) of Rs 4.63 for Dhundi and Rs 3.47 for Mujkuve.