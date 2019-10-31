Militants now targeting non-Kashmiri workers

It is deeply shocking that suspected militants have shot dead five labourers from West Bengal in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on the day when an unofficial European Union (EU) delegation was visiting the valley to assess the situation after the abrogation of Article 370 three months ago.

That this attack was the sixth in a string of incidents targeting non-residents in south Kashmir and the second in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 11, makes one wonder whether there is a design in targeting non-Kashmiris. Four truckers were part of the earlier casualties.

While deploying a huge force is seemingly unavoidable, the government must also look at strengthening the legal deterrence against militancy. The war against terror has to be relentless and the vigil must be maintained at all costs.

The EU delegation which spent time in the valley saw at first hand what a daunting challenge the security forces were facing in combating terror.

That the terror emanates from across the border needs no reiteration for anyone but there is merit in exposing foreign delegations to the realities of the terror challenge in the wake of incitement and support from across the border.

At the same time, there is no time to be lost in weaning the State’s youth away from the path of violence and engaging them in activities that not only bring them means of livelihood but also opportunities for growth.

While the State is under Central rule, exemplary governance must be given and corruption in public dealings must be weeded out. It is wise that the government has decided to treat the inaugurals of the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on a low key.