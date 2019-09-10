100 days of dignity, good governance

The Modi government completed a hundred days of its second tenure on Sunday. The bugle of success plays loud, accompanied by applause from across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed that the past 100 days of his government were defined by “change, determination, improvement, and good intention.”

During a rally in Haryana, the prime minister gave all credit to the citizens of the nation for the continued inspiration. Party president Amit Shah cheered at the successful completion of these first hundred days saying, “Modi government is a symbol of hope for every section of society.”

As always, the Opposition cannot stop tweeting figures of failures of Modi-2.0. The Congress described the first 100 days of Modi’s second term in three words–tyranny, chaos and anarchy.

While they dwell in that, the PM shares a chuckle and a light moment with the US President Trump－a sign of relaxed relations between India and the super powers.

Resignation of Rahul Gandhi as party chief of the Congress boosted quiet strength in the BJP. As the Opposition accepted its defeat, the coast became clear for them.

Om Birla was appointed as the Lok Sabha speaker. Discipline, otherwise a rare sight at the Parliament, is now rather common. He intructs members to not speak while the session is running or step out to complete their tête-à-tête.

Also, Hindi is now a major language of instruction. This successful working manner of the Parliament is the first achievement of the Modi government. The Rajya Sabha also saw a hundred per cent working days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has three important points in its agenda: resolve the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, implement a Uniform Civil Code for all religions and abolish Article 370 in Kashmir. Modi-2.0 has taken up all three.

Supreme Court broke its tradition and accords day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya dispute case. The day is not away when there would be a judgement on the case. Modi must be definitely keeping a keen eye on the case.

Uniform Civil Code is another of Modi’s dreams for the nation. We are called a secular nation meaning there should not be any law that is specifically for or against a particular religion. But Goa is the only state in India which exercises secular uniformity under Goa Family Law.

Currently, there are different laws for marriages, adoption of a child, inheritance of property, etc., on the basis of religion. Possibly, soon, we will have laws for Indians and not for Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians. Putting an end to the Triple Talaq pratha can be perceived as just a beginning to this code.

The matter of Kashmir was handled meritoriously by Amit Shah, who is rising to be an effective leader. He had slept over it for several nights and was well-prepared to take the action.

The situation in Kashmir Valley looks promising and Leh looks more than happy. It is explicit that the BJP does not want to repeat its mistakes of Modi-1.0 such as the spur-of-the-moment enforcement of demonetisation and GST.

The list of achievements by Modi-2.0 runs long. History is noting these moments down in gold. The lost rover Pragyan on the moon has been located by ISRO. NASA not only commended India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission but also showed an interest in working with them.

ISRO may have started the mission eleven years ago and K Sivan’s dismay was heart-wrenching to watch, but what stole the show and hearts that critical day was the reaction of the PM consoling the Chief after a loss of connection with the lander.

No diktat of Modi government has come easy on the people. But the amendment in the traffic rules is an accomplishment. Heavy fines are as expected not welcomed by the masses, who would rather keep enjoying the wind in their hair or move freely in the seat avoiding the seatbelt.

But a sigh of relief can be seen on the same faces when the new rules include a fine on traffic policemen pocketing the Bapu prints discreetly.

Modi, a dreamer, wishes to see India as an economy of five trillion dollars. Bank mergers is considered as another big step towards this objective. Nirmala Sitharaman has rolled up her sleeves and has some weapons concealed in them too.

The dream also includes a water scheme. The government is determined to supply piped water to every household, assuring 55 litres per day per person to every rural Indian household by 2024.

The next agenda in line is to be population control. In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi asserted that if a couple plans to have a child, they should be well prepared to take care of one. The nation values its citizens and it is important that everyone has basic amenities to thrive.

Talking of the prevailing unemployment will open up a can of worms. With Maruti laying off jobs－a setback for the automobile industry, the dream of Modi-2.0 to make India an economy of 5 trillion dollars looks far-fetched.

The BJP government also lost a few of its stalwarts in the past 100 days. Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were strong pillars of the party. They breathed their last leaving the party short of a few legends. Passing away of Ram Jethmalani, who was once a member of the BJP, added to the list of sad demises. Well, the day is still young and there is definitely a lot more to come.

Pragya Jain is an educationist. Views are personal.