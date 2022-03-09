Watch video: Modi govt has stopped EC from announcing MCD election dates, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday attacked the Election Commission and the BJP for not declaring the date of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election and alleged that the poll body is afraid of the Central government.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations while the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sisodia said "Election Commission is afraid of the Central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pressurised them (EC) on its diktats."

His remarks come after Delhi Election Commissioner SK Srivastava said it has deferred the announcement of Municipal Corporation election dates after the Central government raised a few issues that are yet to be legally examined by the Election Commission.

"If EC starts to take decisions under the pressure of BJP then what does democracy mean? Today EC had a prefixed press conference wherein they were supported to announce the date for the MCD election. But before they do, they came under the pressure of the BJP," the Deputy Chief Minister accused the EC.

Sisodia further attacked BJP and said the party is anxious about losing the MCD election. He alleged, "Corrupt BJP ran away from elections."

"They (BJP) know Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win over 250 seats out of 272. Therefore BJP is making an excuse for the unification of MCDs," he added.

"We (AAP) know BJP has no confidence to face Delhi's people. They are scared of losing the election, but why EC is scared of BJP?" he asked further.

"The Indian constitution has given all the power to EC to make their decisions independently but the way EC has knelt down to BJP, it is dangerous to the constitution and democracy," Sisodia said.

