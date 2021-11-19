e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow 'in recognition of consistent & spirited fight of farmers'
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:02 PM IST

Watch Video: Delhi monuments lit up with blue lights on eve of World Children's Day

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and Qutub Minar were illuminated with blue lights on the eve of World Children's Day, which is on November 20, in solidarity with child rights and the impact of Covid-19 on children's lives, the UNICEF said. Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign on November 20, it said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:02 PM IST
Advertisement