Watch Video: Delhi monuments lit up with blue lights on eve of World Children's Day

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and Qutub Minar were illuminated with blue lights on the eve of World Children's Day, which is on November 20, in solidarity with child rights and the impact of Covid-19 on children's lives, the UNICEF said. Iconic monuments will light up in blue under the #GoBlue campaign on November 20, it said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:02 PM IST