Watch video: Delhi airport gets flooded as city records highest rainfall in 46 years

New Delhi: As national capital on Saturday morning woke up to heavy rains, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi witnessed flooding at the forecourt and in some other areas.

As per an India Today report, the Safdarjung observatory has now recorded a total of 1,100 mm of rainfall this monsoon season in the national capital. The record for highest monsoon season rainfall — earlier held by 2003 with 1,050 mm — has now been broken. Delhi has recorded its highest annual monsoon rainfall in 46 years.

Sources said five flights were diverted from the airport due to the bad weather conditions.

According to the authorities, the water has now been drained out and it is all clear.

In a tweet, the Delhi Airport said, "Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved."

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, the minimum temperature settled at 24 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

The city received 97 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Met department official said.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunder showers for the day. There is also possibility of heavy rain at isolated places across the city later in the day while the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12:28 PM IST