Two men held for kidnapping 2-yr-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Southwest Delhi's Palam area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Virender Kumar Dutt (36), a resident of Nilothi Extension, and Nikhil Choudhary (21), a resident of Palam, they said.

On November 23 at around 1:30 pm, a two-year-old girl was kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne men in the Palam village area, police said.

Police spotted one suspect through CCTV footage near Bata Chowk, Palam, in a vehicle. The registration of the vehicle was obtained and its owner was found to be from Panipat, Haryana, a senior police officer said.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off and arrested Choudhary from Palam village. On his instance, Dutt was also arrested from the Nilothi Extension area and the kidnapped girl rescued from his residence," Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said.

Dutt was the mastermind behind the kidnapping of the girl. He met Choudhary through social media and lured him that he will pay him Rs 1 lakh for the crime. He gave him Rs 5,000 in advance, the DCP said.

"Dutt was frustrated as he was not having a child even after six years of marriage. To fulfil the desire of his wife and the mother, he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap a girl," police said.

He even made a fake certificate of child adoption in the name of an ashram situated in Gurgaon, they added.