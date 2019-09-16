To escape payment of traffic challan, Delhi woman threatens to commit suicide

High traffic fine continues to be a huge concern for common man. But this concern turned into a chaotic situation at Delhi. Traffic police officials themselves got in trouble for charging fine from a woman. During the peak hours of the day a woman was challaned at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate for violating traffic rules.

According to the traffic police she was not wearing a proper helmet, her scooter had a broken number plate and also she was talking on mobile. The woman first requested traffic personnel to not file a challan, after the continuous denial from traffic police she started to shout and cry by creating a scene. When crying, shouting didn't helped she called her mom complaining about the challan. According to the report in IndiaTV, the women threw her helmet while arguing with police. Later she started crying and mentioned that her health is unwell.

After noticing that health reason is not that effective and police will still fine her, she threatened the police that if they will challan her she will commit suicide. Onlookers gathered around the whole scene, which lasted for more than 20 minutes. Finally it ended, as the woman was released by police officials without issuing a challan.