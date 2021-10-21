e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:26 PM IST

'Praying for your good health': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Twitter user who suffered paralytic attack on birthday

FPJ Web Desk
'Praying for your good health': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Twitter user who suffered paralytic attack on birthday | File Photo

A Twitter user Deepak Singh, who is celebrating his birthday today, had requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to wish him on his special day. "Dear @ArvindKejriwal sir, today is my birthday. Pls bless with your blessings," he had tweeted.

Little did Singh know that a terrible tragedy was about to strike and change his life forever. He suffered a paralytic attack on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "So it's my bday and I got face paralysis attack (minor). Ek taraf to @ArvindKejriwal sir se bday wish ka soch rahe the aur dusri taraf bhagwan ko kuch aur manjur h (I was thinking Arvind Kejriwal will wish me, but God had other plans)."

Meanwhile, in a nice gesture, the Delhi CM responded to Singh's tweet. Kejriwal wished him on his birthday and prayed for his good health.

"Lots of good wishes to you on your b'day Deepak. Praying for your good health, may you get well soon," Kejriwal tweeted.

