Omicron scare in Delhi: COVID-19 curbs not to be increased as DDMA decides to maintain yellow alert

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Delhi, the curbs will not be increased as the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to maintain the 'yellow' alert in the national capital. The DDMA has decided to not impose 'amber' alert even though the positivity rate has gone above 1%.

This was decided at a meeting of DDMA chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal virtually.

The meeting was held in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The current situation and the preparedness were reviewed in the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary, and important officers of the Health Department were present in the meeting.

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Chairman, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul were also present.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday had reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:49 PM IST