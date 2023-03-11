NH-48 on Delhi-Gurugram expressway to be shut for 90 days to construct flyover and underpasses

Delhi Gurugram Expressway | Wikipedia

The National Highway-48 located on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway will remain shut for around 90 days to facilitate the construction of a flyover and two underpasses.

500-metre stretch to be shut



A 500-metre stretch will be shut for around three months, leading to traffic snarls. Traffic at NH-48 near the Shiv Murti intersection will be diverted from the main highway to newly constructed slip roads.



One of the underpasses will connect the Dwarka expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg, another will connect the Dwarka link road with NH-48.



During the construction of the two underpasses and flyover, vehicles will be diverted towards slip roads constructed by NHAI next to the carriageway towards Delhi, the traffic police said.

Traffic police to give NOC to NHAI by 14 March



The traffic police will give a "no-objection" certificate to the NHAI by 14 March so that they can commence the construction work. Around 75,000 vehicles cross this stretch daily.



The under-construction Dwarka expressway is a 29-km stretch that starts from the Shiv Murti in Delhi, and passes through Dwarka and several sectors in Gurugram, before culminating near Kherki Daula.



This project was conceived by the Haryana government in 2006 but got delayed due to land issues. IN 2016, the project was taken over by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Project was delayed due to pandemic



In 2019, the NHAI started the work, and was slated to be completed by 2021. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the project was further delayed. As per the daily, the work on the Gurugram section is expected to be completed by July this year, while the sections in Delhi are expected to be completed by 2024.