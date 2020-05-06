Jamaat members who recovered from COVID-19 should be allowed to go home: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi Health Ministry on Wednesday said that all Nizamuddin Markaz/Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were kept in different quarantine facilities including those who tested coronavirus positive and have now been recovered should be allowed to go home.

"All Nizamuddin Markaz/Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were kept in different quarantine facilities including positive patients who have now recovered should be allowed to go home. Police should take action against those who have cases against them," said Delhi Health Ministry.

Hundreds of coronavirus cases and several deaths across the country were linked to Markaz area in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Thousands of people from across the country and hundreds of foreigners had attended Tablighi Jamaat event held in March in Markaz.

Moreover, an FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.