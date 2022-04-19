Jahangirpuri violence: BJP MLA alleges Pakistan role in unrest, says conspiracy by 'fundamentalist countries' to disturb Hindu lives

New Delhi: Delhi police have intensified security arrangements around the C-block of Jahagirpuri in North West Delhi where clashes erupted Saturday evening between two communities. Police also is probing the role of the prime accused and conducting raids.

Delhi Police have arrested 25 people, including a woman and two minors. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said a search is on for all the accused. "23 people have been arrested."

"They are from both communities. Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," he told reporters yesterday.

According to a report by India Today, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar on Tuesday alleged that there is a conspiracy by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and “fundamentalist countries” to disturb the lives of Hindus.

He is the MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier today, Delhi police registered an FIR on Monday against the organisers of a Hanuman Jayanti procession that triggered communal riots in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, while drones kept a hawk eye and police patrolled the streets in the troubled northwest locality of the national capital.

Under fire from political parties over the communal conflagration, Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana addressed a press conference where he reassured people that nobody involved in the riots, irrespective of "caste, creed and religion", will go scot free.

A local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Prem Sharma, an accused in the case, was questioned by police but let off.

According to police, they are scanning more than 200 videos to identify those behind the violence that pushed the national capital on edge.

Asthana said 14 teams have been formed to investigate the April 16 clashes.

