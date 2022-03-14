INX media case: Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea of ED against trial court order

A Delhi High Court judge on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the trial court order, that allowed Congress leader P Chidambaram and others accused to inspect the documents in the INX media case pertaining to money laundering.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh recused himself from hearing the plea and directed the registry to list it before the bench of the acting Chief Justice.

The investigating agency has sought to set aside a Special Court order allowing the accused to inspect the documents kept in the Malkhana (a place where case properties are kept).

Earlier, the High Court dismissed a similar plea moved by CBI against the Special Court on March 5, 2021.

The CBI had opposed the inspection of the document on the grounds that the investigation in the INX media case is still going on.

The agency had submitted that the INX media case involved a high level of corruption with wide ramifications on society and its collective interest could not be impinged.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:34 PM IST