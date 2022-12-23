Faridabad: Asian Institute doctors offer a confident face to a woman with rare genetic disease

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

Doctors at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad (AIMS) recently performed complex cosmetic procedures for a Swedish woman suffering from Neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to form on nerve tissue.

Swedish woman visited AIMS doctor

Anna, a 27 yrs female from Sweden visited Dr Manish Nanda at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences for the treatment of her severely disfigured face following a genetically inherited disorder called Neurofibromatosis. The rare genetic disorder results in formation of tumors anywhere in the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and nerves. There is no cure for the disease, generally, the sooner someone is under the care of a doctor trained in treating neurofibromatosis, the better the outcome.

Woman came to India after consulting renowned doctors across the world

The young Swedish national consulted several renowned doctors worldwide, but all her efforts were futile leaving her with no hope to get proper treatment for her condition. The disease not only affected her physically but shook her confidence as well. A highly social person, she now shied away from meeting people. Finally, she landed in India and found the much-needed confidence in Dr. Manish Nanda, Cosmetic Surgeon at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad. From there on, things moved on smoothly for the Swedish woman.

Number of tumors made the case challenging: Dr Nanda

After reviewing the patient’s condition, Dr. Nanda said, “Anna’s case was full of challenges – with hundreds of tumors of all different sizes covering her entire face. The sheer number of facial tumors made their surgical removal a huge challenge in itself. Moreover, there were other considerations involved in her treatment that further made the work even more daunting. Being an international patient, we were presented with the huge task of delivering maximum results in a limited time frame and at a promised cost. Calculated strategic moves had to be developed preoperatively for safe removal and for optimal results.”

Woman to lead normal life after treatment, thanked doctor

Dr. Manish added, “her treatment necessitated the use of highly advanced and specialised surgical equipment, state-of-the-art aesthetic lasers, botox injections, fillers and skin brightening procedures. Moving ahead with a tactical strategy, we were able to offer her a cheerful and a more confident face for the rest of her life.”

According to the team at Asian, Anna will be able to lead a normal life without any further complications. Anna expressed a deep sense of gratitude to Dr. Nanda and his team at Asian Hospital.