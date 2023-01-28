Delhi police finds bodies of woman, two children with head injuries near railway tracks

File Photo

The Delhi Police on Saturday found three dead bodies near railways tracks in the Narela area. The bodies are of a woman and two children, all three had head injuries on them.

The case is now being investigated by the outer north district police, an officer said.

More details to follow...

