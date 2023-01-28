e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi police finds bodies of woman, two children with head injuries near railway tracks

Delhi police finds bodies of woman, two children with head injuries near railway tracks

The bodies are of a woman and two children, all three had head injuries on them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
Follow us on

The Delhi Police on Saturday found three dead bodies near railways tracks in the Narela area. The bodies are of a woman and two children, all three had head injuries on them.

The case is now being investigated by the outer north district police, an officer said.

More details to follow...

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi police finds bodies of woman, two children with head injuries near railway tracks

Delhi police finds bodies of woman, two children with head injuries near railway tracks

Delhi: Deprived of salaries, DU's Maharaja Agrasen College polish shoes in protest against Kejriwal...

Delhi: Deprived of salaries, DU's Maharaja Agrasen College polish shoes in protest against Kejriwal...

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia urges DU VC to facilitate absorption of ad-hoc teachers in 28 colleges

Delhi: Deputy CM Sisodia urges DU VC to facilitate absorption of ad-hoc teachers in 28 colleges

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live

Delhi: PM Modi to conduct Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow, here's how to watch PPC live

Delhi: AIIMS acts on low attendance, forms panel to change MBBS teaching, evaluation

Delhi: AIIMS acts on low attendance, forms panel to change MBBS teaching, evaluation