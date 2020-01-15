Delhi police appeals to people to ensure their protests does not hamper polling process

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is appealing to people to ensure that their protests does not hamper the polling process and cause inconvenience, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

However, the police are in a tizzy as the protests at Shaheen Bagh is being carried out without leaders and they do not know whom they should interact with to resolve the issue, another officer said.

"There are protesters sitting at Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia but they have been peaceful. We will ensure that there is conducive atmosphere for elections," said Praveer Ranjan, special commissioner of police, Election Cell.

Delhi polls are slated to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be on February 11.

The officer said the police has been appealing to people that their protests should not affect polling process and "we hope they will cooperate".

The officer said incidents of violence were recently reported from certain areas of Delhi but police took action and the situation is peaceful.

Police has initiated the process of clearing the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in Delhi, which was blocked for a month by people protesting against the amended citizenship law, officials had said on Tuesday.

The move came after the Delhi High Court directed the police to look into the traffic restrictions on this stretch.