e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: One dead, two injured after under-construction house collapses in Dwarka

Delhi: One dead, two injured after under-construction house collapses in Dwarka

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:45 PM IST

Representative pic | Pic for representation
Representative pic | Pic for representation
Advertisement

One person died and two injured after an under-construction house collapsed in Sector 23 of Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday.

"While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of adjacent house collapsed," the Delhi Fire Service said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:45 PM IST