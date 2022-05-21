Delhi: One dead, two injured after under-construction house collapses in Dwarka

One person died and two injured after an under-construction house collapsed in Sector 23 of Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday.
"While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of adjacent house collapsed," the Delhi Fire Service said.
One person died and two injured after an under-construction house collapsed in Sector 23 of Dwarka. It is reported that while digging the foundation for a house, the wall of adjacent house collapsed: Delhi Fire Service— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022
