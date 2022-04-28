Delhi: NCB seizes 50 kg high-quality heroin, 30 lakhs drug money from Shaheen Bagh residential premise

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Delhu unit on Thursday said that it seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, yesterday, April 27.

Sanjay Singh, DDG, Operations, NCB said, the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

#WATCH | NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg high-quality heroin, 47 kg suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, yesterday, April 27: Sanjay Singh, DDG, Operations, NCB pic.twitter.com/PAGlvOz80X — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

The drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags and wrapped in packets of e-commerce firms, Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

One person was also arrested during the NCB raid, it added.

The operation was conducted on Wednesday, he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Substances seized in drugs on cruise case are narcotics under NDPS Act: NCB

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:14 PM IST