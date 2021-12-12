Delhi Metro installs improvised information signages at stations - See Pics

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started installing a special kind of combined information signage at stations to provide all key information at one single point with better visibility for the passengers.

The DMRC has installed these signages at all the interchange stations and will place them at the remaining stations of Phase I and II in a phased manner by March 2022.

To provide all key info at a single point with better visibility for passengers, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DRMC) is currently undertaking installation of special kind of combined info signages at its Phase I & II metro stations & interchange stations: DRMC pic.twitter.com/7iBJIEPJmF — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Over 400 such signages are being installed at 158 stations of Phase I & II and at interchange stations. These specific signages aim at helping the passengers with all Delhi Metro related information including ticketing; system map; first and last train timings; Do's and Don'ts; helpline numbers, facilities for Divyangjan; Lost and Found; and other statutory information. The bilingual signages in English and Hindi will be LED backlit for better visibility. All the elevated grade stations of Phase-I and Phase-II will also have similar non-backlit signages.

These are being installed near the ticketing areas of the stations so that passengers have easy access to them and get benefited in terms of planning their journey. The information displayed in these signages have been divided into three portions.

The left side frame contains Ticketing information and Benefits of Smart Cards, Time zone Information; while the middle frame has System Map-cum-Fare Chart, First and Last Train Timings and DMRC website and Application information. The right frame shows penalties under Delhi Metro Railway Act, 2002, Do's and Dont's for passenger, Lost and Found Office, Missing Person Information, Facilities for Divyangjan, Information on DMRC's Claims Commissioner and Caution on CCTV Surveillance.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 03:40 PM IST