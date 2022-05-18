Delhi LG Anil Baijal submits resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind: Sources

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said on Wednesday. He has cited personal reasons for his resignation, sources added.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal was the Delhi LG for a long tenure of more than 5 years and 4 months.

Before this, he has held several eminent positions. He has served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Baijal has also served as the Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman and MD of Indian Airlines, CEO of Prasar Bharati, Development Commissioner of Goa, Commissioner (Sales Tax and Excise) of Delhi. He was responsible for the introduction of DD Bharti.

This is a developing story

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST