e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

The central probe agencies, CBI and ED, had alleged that Chitra Ramkrishna was involved in illegal tapping of the MTNL phones of NSE employees and it was contrary to Telegraph Act. Reportedly, Rs 4.54 crore was paid for phones to be tapped.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Chitra Ramkrishna | File
Follow us on

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case. The case was registered by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the NSE phone-tapping case.

According to reports, Justice Jasmeet Singh granted bail to Ramkrishna after having reserved orders in the case on November 15.

Phones of NSE employees were allegedly tapped in an illicit manner and the CBI and Enforcement Directorate alleged that the illegal tapping of the MTNL phones was contrary to Telegraph Act. Reportedly, Rs 4.54 crore was paid for phones to be tapped.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was also named an accused in the case and was earlier granted bail.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

50% High Court judges from district judiciary: SC seeks response from Centre, Delhi HC

50% High Court judges from district judiciary: SC seeks response from Centre, Delhi HC

Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

Why allowing nominated members to vote in Delhi Mayor polls? SC asks LG Saxena

Chhawala murder case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi police's plea to review acquittal of convicts

Chhawala murder case: Supreme Court to hear Delhi police's plea to review acquittal of convicts

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam

NEET PG 2023: Candidates gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demand postponement of March exam