Delhi High Court grants bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in a money laundering case. The case was registered by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the NSE phone-tapping case.

According to reports, Justice Jasmeet Singh granted bail to Ramkrishna after having reserved orders in the case on November 15.

Phones of NSE employees were allegedly tapped in an illicit manner and the CBI and Enforcement Directorate alleged that the illegal tapping of the MTNL phones was contrary to Telegraph Act. Reportedly, Rs 4.54 crore was paid for phones to be tapped.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey was also named an accused in the case and was earlier granted bail.

