Delhi: Four fall into sewer in Rohini, bodies recovered

New Delhi: Three workers fell into a sewer here on Tuesday and a rickshaw puller who tried to save them also got trapped inside with rescue operations continuing late into the night, police said.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday recovered four bodies of the people who were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Delhi's Rohini.

"The rescue operation has been completed. We have recovered their bodies from the sewer line," said Assistant Commandant, NDRF Shri Niwas.

Earlier on Tuesday night, NDRF started a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.

The three men who fell inside first are private contractual employees who were working on MTNL lines at the time of the incident, police said.

While on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports.

Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

With inputs from agencies

ALSO READ Delhi: FIR registered against unknown persons in Ghazipur dump yard fire incident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:08 AM IST