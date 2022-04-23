Delhi: Four arrested in local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary's murder

Delhi: Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder case of local BJP leader Jitu Chaudhary, DCP East Priyanka Kashyap told news agency on Saturday.

Choudhary, who was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, was shot dead on Wednesday around 8.15 pm outside his house.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A few empty cartridges and other important evidence was recovered from the crime scene.

Earlier, BJP leader Manoj Kumar expressed grief over the incident. He informed that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also visited the hospital on Wednesday evening to know about the details of the incident.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:05 PM IST