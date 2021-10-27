Delhi: DDMA allows Chhath Puja celebrations at designated places in national capital

After growing demand from political parties, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to allow public celebrations of Chhath Puja at designated places on November 10.

The decision was taken after a consensus that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"In the meeting of DDMA, it was decided to allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi. Now all Delhiites will be able to celebrate Chhathparva collectively at pre-determined places with full devotion, but with utmost caution," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier urged Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal to call a meeting of the DDMA as soon as possible to allow Chhath puja celebrations as the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging for clarity over Chhath celebrations in view of Covid and issuance of guidelines to celebrate the festival.

In an order on September 30, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited Chhath celebrations at public places, including at riverbanks, waterbodies and temples, in view of the threat posed by COVID-19.

In his letter to the LG, Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has been under control for the last three months and he believes that the permission to celebrate Chhath should be given with suitable protocols in view of the pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)

