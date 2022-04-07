Delhi: CNG prices increased by Rs 2.5 per kg from today; check latest rates here

New Delhi: CNG prices in Delhi saw steep hikes after the government raised input natural gas prices to record levels. In the national capital, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised CNG price by another Rs 2.5 per kg, taking the total increase in rates in the last one month to about Rs 10 per kg.

With this, the retail price of CNG has touched Rs 69.11 per Kg in Delhi and Rs 71.67 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:02 AM IST