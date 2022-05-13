PM Modi, Prez Ram Nath Kovind, Arvind Kejriwal express condolences after at least 26 die in fire at building near Delhi's Mundka metro station

At least 26 died while 50 to 60 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station on Friday evening.

"26 bodies recovered in the fire at 3-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," said Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their condolences.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted PM Modi.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the President.

"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," wrote the Delhi CM.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer district Sameer Sharma said, about 15 fire tenders are at the spot. The rescue operation is going on, he added.

"Rescue operation on. Police force deployed with the area being cordoned off. About 15 fire tenders are at the spot, and more coming in. Fire on two floors. About 50-60 people were rescued," Sharma said.

So far 10 people are injured in the fire, said Delhi Police.

While Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service said that some people jumped off the building, they were shifted to the hospital.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:04 PM IST