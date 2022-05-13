Delhi: At least 26 dead as fire engulfs three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station

New Delhi: A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead, Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service.

"26 bodies recovered in the fire at 3-storey commercial building which broke out this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," said Choudhary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer district Sameer Sharma said, about 15 fire tenders are at the spot. The rescue operation is going on, he added.

"Rescue operation on. Police force deployed with the area being cordoned off. About 15 fire tenders are at the spot, and more coming in. Fire on two floors. About 50-60 people were rescued," Sharma said.

So far 10 people are injured in the fire, said Delhi Police.

According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:01 PM IST