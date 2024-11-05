Delhi AQI: Schools To Remain Closed As Air Quality Continues To Worsen After Diwali

AQI Worsens In Delhi | PTI (screen grab)

New Delhi: Due to the increase in pollution levels in Delhi and the presence of smog covering the National Capital, students and parents are anticipating the declaration of school holidays. The AQI in Delhi was 296 at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The air quality remains in the 'very poor' category post-Diwali. Most parts of the capital city registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 350, as per the report of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), causing health worries among residents.

The parents want vacations free from pollution. President of the Parents' Association, Aprajita, recently stated that pollution in the city is still on the rise even though the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been put into place. She has requested that schools be closed for a minimum of five to six days during November and December, when pollution levels are at their highest.

Multiple Delhi schools have recently called off their school gatherings because of increasing pollution and dangerous air conditions. The government of Delhi NCR declared that schools will be closed in 2023 because of the low air quality. Currently, there is no announcement of a school holiday for tomorrow. Nevertheless, schools might opt for virtual classes in order to go through the curriculum and get students ready for exams.



According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was 380 (very poor) at 7 am; in ITO, it was 253 (poor) at 6 am; in RK Puram, it was 346 (very poor) at 6 am; in IGI Airport T3, it was 342 (very poor) at 6 am; and in Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI was 308 (very poor) at 7 am. Watch this space for the most recent information regarding the Delhi School vacation.

Delhi Weather Report

It is probable that the national capital will experience clear skies when it comes to weather. Mist and smog will be present along with the surface winds. It is expected that temperatures will reach their highest point at 32 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature around 16 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Severe AQI Conditions In Delhi & Other Regions

The air quality in the capital city continued to be classified as "severe" for two days in a row, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 381 on Monday, just a bit lower than Sunday's 382. The second highest AQI in the nation was reported in Delhi, with Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan following closely behind. High levels of air pollution were also recorded in Uttar Pradesh, Manesar, Kaithal, Hisar, Noida, and Hajipur in Bihar. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting on Tuesday to address the ongoing pollution crisis by discussing the Winter's Action Plan.

