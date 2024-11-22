Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

ANI

The level of air pollution in Delhi exceeded an acceptable level by more than 17 times, leading to restrictions on trucking, closure of construction sites and schools due to worsening smog.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) thoroughly assessed sector-specific enforcement measures implemented by the respective NCR State governments/Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and Punjab to control air pollution in the area.

On Friday morning, Delhi was covered in a dense layer of smog, causing residents to deal with significantly reduced air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) detected concerning levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at various spots in the city.



Lodhi Road had an AQI of 267 classified as "poor," compared to RK Puram and Chandni Chowk with AQIs of 374 and 360, respectively, categorized as "very poor." The conditions were harshest in Anand Vihar, with an AQI of 411, labeling it as "severe", and in Mayur Vihar with an AQI of 366.

Burning stubble in Punjab worsens the crisis.



At the same time, Punjab witnessed its highest number of stubble-burning incidents in a single day this season, with 1,251 cases reported on Monday. These fires play a major role in the air pollution found in the region. An example is the burning of stubble in Bathinda, which worsened the smog covering Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

CAQM Releases Stringent Orders



The CAQM examined actions by state authorities in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to combat air pollution. Included in the directives were efforts to address discrepancies between EC enforcement and FIRs according to Section 223 of the BNS Act, close gaps in actual EC payments, and update inspection procedures for fire incidents.



As the smog persists, it is essential to take prompt measures such as NDMC's cleaning campaigns and implement lasting strategies to address stubble burning and industrial pollution. Authorities stress on cooperation among state governments, local authorities, and residents to alleviate air pollution in Delhi.