 Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

Delhi's air pollution has been higher than acceptable levels, leading to restrictions on trucking, closed construction sites, and schools. The Commission for Air Quality Management reviewed sector-specific enforcement actions by NCR state governments and Punjab.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
ANI

The level of air pollution in Delhi exceeded an acceptable level by more than 17 times, leading to restrictions on trucking, closure of construction sites and schools due to worsening smog.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) thoroughly assessed sector-specific enforcement measures implemented by the respective NCR State governments/Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and Punjab to control air pollution in the area.

Delhi AQI Today

On Friday morning, Delhi was covered in a dense layer of smog, causing residents to deal with significantly reduced air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) detected concerning levels on the Air Quality Index (AQI) at various spots in the city.

Lodhi Road had an AQI of 267 classified as "poor," compared to RK Puram and Chandni Chowk with AQIs of 374 and 360, respectively, categorized as "very poor." The conditions were harshest in Anand Vihar, with an AQI of 411, labeling it as "severe", and in Mayur Vihar with an AQI of 366.

Burning stubble in Punjab worsens the crisis.

At the same time, Punjab witnessed its highest number of stubble-burning incidents in a single day this season, with 1,251 cases reported on Monday. These fires play a major role in the air pollution found in the region. An example is the burning of stubble in Bathinda, which worsened the smog covering Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

FPJ Shorts
Ford Shares Declines As The American Giant Says It Will Cut 4000 Jobs Amid Weak EV Sales
Ford Shares Declines As The American Giant Says It Will Cut 4000 Jobs Amid Weak EV Sales
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperature, Foggy & Cloudy Skies For Weekend
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cool Temperature, Foggy & Cloudy Skies For Weekend
RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies
RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

CAQM Releases Stringent Orders

The CAQM examined actions by state authorities in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab to combat air pollution. Included in the directives were efforts to address discrepancies between EC enforcement and FIRs according to Section 223 of the BNS Act, close gaps in actual EC payments, and update inspection procedures for fire incidents.

As the smog persists, it is essential to take prompt measures such as NDMC's cleaning campaigns and implement lasting strategies to address stubble burning and industrial pollution. Authorities stress on cooperation among state governments, local authorities, and residents to alleviate air pollution in Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations

Delhi AQI Levels Drop After A Week Of 'Severe' Conditions; GRAP Guidelines Revised

Delhi AQI Levels Drop After A Week Of 'Severe' Conditions; GRAP Guidelines Revised

Delhi: Flights And Trains Take A Hit Due To Low Visibility; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Delhi: Flights And Trains Take A Hit Due To Low Visibility; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

What India Can Learn From China To Tackle Air Pollution And Reduce AQI?

What India Can Learn From China To Tackle Air Pollution And Reduce AQI?

Delhi experiences 500 AQI; Schools Shut Down As GRAP Stage 4 Imposed In Capital City

Delhi experiences 500 AQI; Schools Shut Down As GRAP Stage 4 Imposed In Capital City