 Delhi AQI: Capital Still Suffers Poor Air Quality Standards As City Prepares For Diwali
According to the IMD forecast, both days are expected to have clear skies, which will create a pleasant atmosphere for Diwali celebrations, with minimum temperatures ranging from 19 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Delhi AQI: Capital Still Suffers Poor Air Quality Standards | X (@Patriot_Delhi)

People in Delhi-NCR are prepared to observe Diwali, the festival of lights, with their family and friends, with some celebrating on October 31 and others on November 1. Anticipation is high for the celebrations, with weather also on everyone's mind for Diwali.

As per the IMD prediction, clear skies are anticipated on both days, setting a delightful scene for festivities, with minimum temperatures varying from 19 to 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is forecasted to stay around 20 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Index in Delhi

According to SAFAR, the air quality index of Delhi was classified as 'Poor' on Wednesday morning. Data indicated that the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi slightly improved on Tuesday but still remained categorized as 'poor'. At 8 am, the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) decreased to 274 from the previous 24-hour average of 304, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Degrading AQI, A Recurring Problem

Each year, during Diwali, the air quality in Delhi becomes hazardous and the Air Quality Index reaches 400. This year, although the AQI is still in the 'poor' category, the situation seems to be under control. CPCB has measured AQI levels of 302 in Anand Vihar, 193 in Chandni Chowk, 280 in ITO, 273 at IGI Airport, 321 in Wazipur, 239 on Lodhi Road, and 312 in Narela.

