Delhi AQI: Capital City Continues To Breathe Hazardous Air; Concerns Of Serious Illnesses Hightened

Delhi is experiencing a severe air quality emergency, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recently hitting 360, classifying the air as “very poor.” This scenario presents significant health threats for millions, especially impacting at-risk populations such as children and the elderly. The air pollution in the city primarily results from elevated levels of particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, which can penetrate the lungs and enter the bloodstream.



The national capital's air quality showed minor improvement on Saturday morning, yet it continued to fall under the 'Very Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's data at 7 am. The city's overall AQI was noted at 361 today compared to 380 at 4 pm the previous day.

VIDEO | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs parts of the national capital. Visuals from Kartavya Path.



Multiple regions in Delhi reported AQI levels ranging from 370 to 400, with some exceeding 400 slightly. This marks an improvement compared to yesterday, when the AQI in the city (Bawana area) hit a peak of 440. Yesterday, the average AQI recorded in Delhi was 383.



Sources consist of vehicle emissions, industrial operations, construction dust, and, in winter, crop burning from adjacent areas. Particularly troubling is ammonium nitrate, a part of PM2.5 created from the interaction of ammonia gas and nitric acid produced by burning fossil fuels.

According to reports by Business Today, a research from the University of Southern California, air pollution, specifically exposure to ammonium nitrate, adversely affects the cognitive abilities of children aged 9 to 10, threatening their academic performance and overall development. Furthermore, connections are drawn between ammonium nitrate and potential neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and dementia, in adults

While there was a slight improvement in air quality with the AQI recorded at 361, levels remained harmful. Specific areas fluctuated between AQIs of 370 to over 400, showing ongoing health risks. The study highlights the urgent need for thorough research into PM2.5 sources and chemistry to formulate effective air quality regulations, emphasising the public health risks associated with ongoing pollution.