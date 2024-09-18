 Atishi Likely To Address First House Session As Delhi Chief Minister On September 26 And 27
As former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal resigned, giving a recommendation to Atishi Marlena, she becomes Delhi's new Chief Minister. It is reported that she will address the Delhi Assembly as the head of the house on September 26 and 27.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
New Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena Singh | X (@AtishiAAP)

Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader and the successor of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi Marlena Singh, will likely address her first session as the head of the Delhi assembly next Thursday, September 26. The Delhi government has announced a two-day special session on September 26 and 27, as reported by party officials.

Atishi Takes Over After Kejriwal As Delhi CM

The choice to convene a special session aligns with Arvind Kejriwal stepping down as the chief minister and CM-designate Atishi asserting her right to govern. A senior party member mentioned that the meeting's agenda is still undecided.

When Will Atishi Take Oath As Delhi's New CM?

Atishi Marlena, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Delhi, has not yet been sworn in. Although the dates haven't officially been announced yet, as per a few reports, the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to occur before the Delhi Assembly session. The Speaker's Office has announced that the Delhi Assembly session is scheduled for September 26 and 27.

Atishi To Address House

Atishi is scheduled to address the house on the challenges confronting Delhi and to assure the path forward. The member stated that it is uncertain if the oath-taking ceremony will be finished by then, as it will rely on the dates given by LG VK Saxena after approval from the President.

SK Sharma, a constitutional expert and a former secretary to the Lok Sabha and the Delhi assembly, said, “The power to appoint minister and chief minister is with the President. The head of legislative group has laid stake to power. Since AAP has brute majority, there should be no hurdle.” As per a report by Hindustan Times

"A date for oath-taking ceremony needs to be fixed, which is at the discretion of the President and LG.” Sharma said. As per a report by Hindustan Times.

“Atishi will be speaking at the house on issues being faced by Delhi and the way ahead. It is not yet clear whether the oath-taking ceremony would be complete by then, as it will depend on the dates provided by LG VK Saxena after concurrence from the President,” An AAP member said according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Assembly Sessions

Throughout the course of a year, there are typically three significant assembly sessions conducted, namely the budget session, monsoon session, and winter session. However, there have been occasions where the legislative assembly has convened more than three sessions to address the urgent matters presented by the government. There must also not be a gap longer than six months between two sessions.





