Article 370: Honour Historic Promises Made To Jammu & Kashmir, Pleads Advocate Rajeev Dhavan To Supreme Court

New Delhi: Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan on Thursday took the five-member Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud through the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution on the petitions against the prorogation of Article 370 to stress that "we have to honour the historic promises made to the people," noting that the Constitution is replete with the promises made to the people.

Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant in the apex court are part of the Bench hearing the matter.

State reduced to union territory

Dhavan underlined that this will be the only occasion in the history of India where a state has been reduced to a union territory. He stressed that through the operation of Articles 3 and 4 of the Constitution, two Union Territories have been carved out of a state – one with a representative government and one without one.

He said India is a diverse country which is reflected in its Constitution. He points out that not just Article 370 but there are other provisions in the Constitution as well which show that the concurrence of the legislatures of the States is required.

