Delhi

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to kickstart two-day Punjab visit on Monday

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will officially kickstart 'Mission Punjab' tomorrow during a 2-day visit to the state. He will visit the Moga district tomorrow, followed by Amritsar the day after and is expected to make big announcements for Punjab in his Moga visit.

Kejriwal is scheduled to visit various places in Punjab in the next month and announce the party's programs.

AAP Punjab state president and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann in a statement said that during his two-day Punjab tour, Arvind Kejriwal will also make a big announcement for Punjab and Punjabis during the party program in Moga on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised to introduce a free pilgrimage scheme for the people of different communities in Uttarakhand if the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the state.

Under the scheme, Hindus will be taken to Ayodhya, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif and Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib, Kejriwal announced at a press conference in Haridwar.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 08:26 PM IST
