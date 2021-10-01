e-Paper Get App

Panchang

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 1, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Friday 1 October 2021, Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dashami till 23:03 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Dashami Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Hu, He, Ho, Da. The lucky number will be 7. Sensitive and emotional but tend to do what the mind says; little stubborn. Likes to do creative works.

Today worship Goddess Laxmi read Shree Sukta. Today’s colour is Pink. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date01-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:30
Sunset18:25
Moon set 15:03
Moon rise26:20:00
TithiDashami till 23:03 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Pushya
Yoga Siva
KaranaVanija10:41:19KaranaVisti (Bhadra)
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:58 - 12:28
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:52
Subh Muhurat12:28 - 13:57

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:40 AM IST
