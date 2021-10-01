Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 1, 2021

Today is Friday 1 October 2021, Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Dashami till 23:03 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Dashami Shraddha.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Hu, He, Ho, Da. The lucky number will be 7. Sensitive and emotional but tend to do what the mind says; little stubborn. Likes to do creative works.

Today worship Goddess Laxmi read Shree Sukta. Today’s colour is Pink. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 01-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:30 Sunset 18:25 Moon set 15:03 Moon rise 26:20:00 Tithi Dashami till 23:03 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Pushya Yoga Siva Karana Vanija10:41:19KaranaVisti (Bhadra) Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:58 - 12:28 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:52 Subh Muhurat 12:28 - 13:57

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:40 AM IST