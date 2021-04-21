Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 21, 2021

Today is Wednesday 21 April 2021, Tithi Navami till 24:34 Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Cancer. Today is Ramnavami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer. Nakshatra will be Pushya till 07:57 thereafter Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from H, D. The lucky number will be 3. Love to take responsibilities, have leadership qualities. Need to concentrate more in studies in teenage.

Today worship Lord Shri Ram read/chant Ramraksha stotre or mantra. Today’s colour is Orange/sky blue. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.