UP: Medical Student Found Hanging In Hostel In Moradabad, Probe On

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Representational Image

Days after an assistant professor allegedly committed suicide on the campus of a medical college here, a post-graduate student was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday, police said. The victim was identified as Osho Raj alia Basu (28), a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, they said. 
     Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Bhadauria said, "Earlier today, information was received that the body of Osho Raj, a student of the anaesthesia department of a private university located on Delhi Road, was found hanging in his hostel room."
     Police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. The family members of the student have been informed. Further investigation into the matter is underway. 
     According to police, this is the second such death in the university this month. On Monday, the body of Assistant Professor Dr. Aditi Mehrotra (30) was found lying on the floor in the guest house of the university.
    It is suspected to be a case of suicide. However, the investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

