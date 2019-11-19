Yuvraj to text SRK for letting Lynn go

Maratha Arabians batsman Yuvraj Singh took a dig at IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for not retaining star batsman Chris Lynn. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner called the decision as 'bad call' and also mentioned that he will text Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR, relating the retention.

Yuvraj's comment came just after Chris Lynn played a tremendous innings of 91 off 30 balls for Maratha Arabians against Abu Dhabi in the T10 League. Lynn went on to break Alex Hales' record of highest individual score in the tournament, the latter had scored 87* in 2018/19 season.

"I think Chris was outstanding today. Unbelievable hits. He is someone whom I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to Kolkata Knight Riders. It was great to see him bat like that today" said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj missed the game for Arabians as he was suffering from a back spasm, he is likely to comeback for Arabians' next game against Karnataka Tuskers on November 20.

The left-handed batsman was also asked whether he was willing to take up the coaching role as his future? the 37-year-old denied it and expressed his plans to focus on playing different leagues across the globe and would think about coaching in future.

"I will be enjoying playing in different leagues for the next two to three years than hopefully I will get into coaching and practice that side by side," concluded Yuvraj.