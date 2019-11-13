Wriddhiman Saha looks to surpass MS Dhoni's record in Tests series against Bangladesh

In the upcoming 2-match series against Bangladesh, India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will look to surpass MS Dhoni on the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals.
According to India Today, Saha is currently India's first-choice wicket-keeper in the longest format of the game, ahead of Rishabh Pant. He had an impressive outing in the Test series against South Africa which India won 3-0, and will be looking to continue his fine form behind the stumps against the Bangla Tigers.
Saha currently has seven dismissals in two Tests against the Bangla Tigers (5 catches and 2 stumpings). The list of most dismissals in Test affairs between the two sides is led by Dhoni, who has 15 dismissals (12 catches 3 stumpings) to his name in three Test against the visitors. Dinesh Karthik is second on the list with 12 wickets and Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is third on the list with 11 dismissals (9 catches and 2 stumpings). Former Bangladesh cricketer Khaled Mashud is 4th with 8 wickets.
India will be aiming to strengthen their number one position in the world Test championship when they start a two-match series against Bangladesh in Indore on Thursday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)