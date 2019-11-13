Wriddhiman Saha looks to surpass MS Dhoni's record in Tests series against Bangladesh

In the upcoming 2-match series against Bangladesh, India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will look to surpass MS Dhoni on the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals.

According to India Today, Saha is currently India's first-choice wicket-keeper in the longest format of the game, ahead of Rishabh Pant. He had an impressive outing in the Test series against South Africa which India won 3-0, and will be looking to continue his fine form behind the stumps against the Bangla Tigers.