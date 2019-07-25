World Cup heroes out for 85

LORD’S: England were bundled out for a measly 85 in just 128 minutes on the first day of their inaugural Test against Ireland. And that too at Lord's, the venue of their World Cup mirth just 10 days ago.

The ODI champs landed on earth with a horrible thud after their rather dubious triumph against New Zealand in the World Cup finals.

The Irish, who are babe in the woods and have only played this format for two years and were facing their neighbours for the first time, simply ripped throuh England.

The distressing innings ended before lunch: In fact, World Cup heroes Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes fell for a combined score of seven.

For the minnows Ireland, London-born pacer Murtagh, 37, returned spectacular figures of 5/13. England, who got past New Zealand on more number of boundaries hit in the rip-roaring final on July 14 where both the match and the Super Over ended in ties, had five World Cup winners in their ranks. But together, all of them failed collectively as the Irish ran riot at lunch on Day 1 of the four-day affair.