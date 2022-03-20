Women's World Cup: England hold nerve to seal thrilling one-wicket win over New Zealand, keep hopes alive

Nat Sciver and Kate Cross starred for England in their thrilling one-wicket victory against New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Auckland on Sunday.

England moved into a strong position through Sophie Ecclestone (3/41), Kate Cross (3/35) and Charlie Dean (2/36), who took the pace off the ball in a solid performance.

Opted to bowl first England bundled out New Zealand on 203 runs in 48.5 overs. Chasing the target of 204 runs, England achieved this by one wicket in 47.2 overs.

By chasing 204, England's top order have made a solid start to their chase of 204, backing the work of their spinners who held New Zealand to a modest total in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup clash.

The opening pair gave a good start- the first one being the partnership between Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight, which came against the hosts.

Nat Sciver joined Amy Jones, with England 98/3 after the loss of Heather Knight in the 23 overs. Jess Kerr sent Danni Wyatt back to the pavilion on 12 runs, while Tammy Beaumont was clean bowled by Lea Tahuhu as the Powerplay ended for 25.

Captain Heather Knight played a brilliant knock of 42 while Nat Sciver laid the foundation for England's victory with a quick 61. England's middle-order looked in command throughout, and apart from a couple of losses.

In the end, Anya Shrubsole joined Charlie Dean on the crease to chase the tricky 10 runs win with one wicket in their hands. Shrubsole with ice in her veins called the game off for England by one wicket and 16 balls remaining.

Earlier New Zealand's experienced middle-order batter Maddy Green top-scored an unbeaten 52, while Devine contributed 41 during two stints at the crease as she battled a back issue.

Amy Satterthwaite (24) and Green attempted to mount a fightback, but England performed well in the field and with the ball to dismiss the White Ferns in the penultimate over of their innings.

Brief score New Zealand 203 (Sophie Devine 41, Maddy Green 52; Kate Cross 3/35) England 204/9 (Heather Knight 42, Nat Sciver 61; Frances Mackay 4/34)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:48 AM IST