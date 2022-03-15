Women’s World Cup: Australia batter Beth Mooney has nasty on-field collision with West Indies 'keeper Shemaine Campbelle

Australian batter Beth Mooney was involved in a nasty collision with West Indies keeper Shemaine Campbelle during the World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Mooney tried to take a quick single and was too fast to avoid running into Campbelle, who looked to have injured her shoulder as a result of the collision.

Australia remained unbeaten after another exceptional performance from Ellyse Perry that has left them on top of the Women’s World Cup table with four successive victories.

Perry claimed her second Player of the Match award in as many games after taking the first three wickets against the West Indies as Australia went on to win by seven wickets with more than 19 overs to spare in Wellington.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:16 AM IST