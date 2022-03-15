e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

Women’s World Cup: Australia batter Beth Mooney has nasty on-field collision with West Indies 'keeper Shemaine Campbelle

FPJ Web Desk
Beth Mooney runs into Shemaine Campbelle | Photo: AFP

Beth Mooney runs into Shemaine Campbelle | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Australian batter Beth Mooney was involved in a nasty collision with West Indies keeper Shemaine Campbelle during the World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Mooney tried to take a quick single and was too fast to avoid running into Campbelle, who looked to have injured her shoulder as a result of the collision.

Australia remained unbeaten after another exceptional performance from Ellyse Perry that has left them on top of the Women’s World Cup table with four successive victories.

Perry claimed her second Player of the Match award in as many games after taking the first three wickets against the West Indies as Australia went on to win by seven wickets with more than 19 overs to spare in Wellington.

ALSO READ

Women’s World Cup: Australia records 7-wicket win over West Indies to remain unbeaten Women’s World Cup: Australia records 7-wicket win over West Indies to remain unbeaten

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:16 AM IST