Women's Ashes Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 2 with Australia at 341/5

Taunton: Rail played spoilsport on Day 2 of the one-off Test between Australia and England at Taunton, as Australia finished the day at 341/5.

Only 42 overs were bowled on the second day and Australia's Ellyse Perry after resuming on 84, went on to register a century. As a result of this ton, Perry scored her second Ashes century in as many matches.

Perry along with Rachel Haynes consolidated their partnership and they ended up stitching a stand of 162 runs. Perry (116) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Laura Marsh.

Haynes (87) missed out on an opportunity to register a century as she was sent back to the pavilion by Marsh.

Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen got to the crease and they ensured Aussies do not suffer from any more hiccups taking the score to 341/5. It was then rain decided to play spoilsport and no further action was possible on Day 2.