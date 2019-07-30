Who decided Virat Kohli will stay on: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai: Following India's ignominious World Cup exit, Sunil Gavaskar has questioned why Virat Kohli automatically continues in at the helm, even though his appointment ended with the showpiece event. The former India skipper feels that there should have been a formal meeting which should have taken a call on whether to re-appoint Kohli.

"That they selected the team for West Indies without first having a meeting to select the captain brings up the question whether Virat Kohli is the captain of the team at his or the selection committee's pleasure," Gavaskar said. "To the best of our knowledge his (Kohli's) appointment was till the World Cup. After that, it was incumbent on the selectors to meet, even if it was for five minutes, for his reappointment," he added.

However, the MSK Prasad led selection committee simply named Kohli as captain of the team across all the three formats for the Windies tour that starts with T20Is. Further, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stated that they will not review the performance of the team in the showpiece event and only the manager's report will be looked into. Gavaskar also went ahead and questioned the way Kohli was being allowed to pick his team.

FPJ SPORTS DESK