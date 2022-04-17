'We need him in India colours asap': Shashi Tharoor after pace sensation Umran Malik takes 4 wickets against PBKS

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace on the speed gun.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old uncapped pacer produced a stunning 20th over as SRH bundled out Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 151. Malik was on fire in the last over when he picked three wickets while the fourth came via run out. The over ended up being a rare wicket maiden. In all, Malik scalped four wickets today.

Meanwhile, the young pace sensation has also impressed Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "We need him in India colours asap. What a phenomenal talent. Blood him before he burns out! Take him to England for the Test match greentop. He and Bumrah bowling in tandem will terrify the Angrez! #UmranMalik."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Malik has already left South Africa great Dale Steyn excited with his pace.

"It's great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It's great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don't want to change people and block him off too much."

"To watch him bowl at 150 clicks an hour consistently is super exciting, not just for me but for everyone watching the game at home or in stadium. It's not great to face but it's super exciting," said Steyn in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:04 PM IST