‘We are desperate’: Mahmudullah Riyad reveals Tigers are waiting for the kill in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is on the verge of creating a new record for his team in the second T20 International match against India to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association on Thursday.
Bangladesh scripted history in the first T20I match as they won against India by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
It was their first time in T20 Internationals in both teams' nine meetings and their victory came under the captaincy of Mahmudullah.The 33-year-old is just two big hits away from becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to have smashed 50 sixes in T20 Internationals.
Currently, the captain has amassed 48 sixes including the winning shot against India's Shivam Dube at Delhi to take his side home with a 1-0 lead.Mahmudullah was appointed the T20 skipper just after their regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan was handed two-year ban just before the tour.
Despite all the fluctuated events, Bangladesh's team morale remained high in the opening game of the series and they will aim to clinch the series at Rajkot.
"Winning the first match has given us all extra confidence. We are not sitting idle, we are all desperately waiting for tomorrow’s match. From the beginning, there hasn’t been any pressure on us. We have nothing to lose, said Mahmudullah before the Rajkot game.
Mahmudullah also feels a series win in India will bring lots of confidence in his players as he commented, "If you consider whatever is going on in recent times in Bangladesh cricket, I think a series win will be a big boost."
