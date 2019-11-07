‘We are desperate’: Mahmudullah Riyad reveals Tigers are waiting for the kill in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is on the verge of creating a new record for his team in the second T20 International match against India to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association on Thursday.

Bangladesh scripted history in the first T20I match as they won against India by seven wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

It was their first time in T20 Internationals in both teams' nine meetings and their victory came under the captaincy of Mahmudullah.The 33-year-old is just two big hits away from becoming the first Bangladesh batsman to have smashed 50 sixes in T20 Internationals.