Watch Video: CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo releases new song ‘Number One’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday released his new song ‘Number One’. Written by Bravo and Colin Wedderburn, the song is produced by Black Shadow music. The ace cricketer has a signature step in the song which might become a rage soon like his previous songs.

Talking about the song, Dwayne Bravo said he is super excited to release his song in India. “The song is very close to my heart, most of my songs apart from being a dancing number has a deep meaning to them. I’m super excited about releasing my single Number One here in India my 2nd home! It’s another dancing song for my fans to enjoy and hopefully ppl can like and support it as they do for all. Let’s keep dancing and I encourage everyone to be the best they can be! Number One," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural clash of IPL 2022 on Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:17 PM IST